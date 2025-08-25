type here...
News

Third suspect in Stephen King Amoah’s murder case dies

By Armani Brooklyn
Stephen King Amoah

The third suspect in Stephen King Amoah’s death has been confirmed dead after a short illness.

The development adds a new and unsettling twist to a case that has gripped the nation since the brutal killing of the 38-year-old officer.

The news was confirmed by the slain officer’s brother, Kwasi Amoako, who told Citi FM that he was informed by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officer handling the case.

The death of the suspect, whose identity has not been officially released by police, occurred just days after the accused were presented in court.

READ ALSO: New suspect arrested in connection with immigration officer murder case

Stephen King Amoah

In a reaction, Mr. Amoako expressed a sense of divine intervention in their quest for closure.

“Yesterday we went to court and I can confirm that the third suspect has passed on. I was told by the Police CID, the one who is in charge of the case. We thank God that our brother has started seeking justice for himself,” he said.

The case began on July 3, 2025, when the officer, Amoah, was reported missing after he left his home to meet a friend at Ashongman Estate.

Trending
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

His disappearance sparked a frantic search, which ended tragically on July 9 with the discovery of his charred body at Abuom Junction, near Kwabenya.

The gruesome nature of the crime prompted a swift and intensive police manhunt, leading to the arrest of three suspects.

READ ALSO: Cheating wife dies while lodging in a guest house with another man

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Husband unalives wife over mobile money pin

Jennifer

Lady dragged to court over TNT

GhPageNews

TODAY

Monday, August 25, 2025
23.2 C
Accra

Also Read

I want to tell you guys a secret- Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale

Cheating wife dies while lodging in a guest house with another man

Cheating wife

Takoradi: Suspected occultists nabbed

Takoradi Occults

Shatta Wale allegedly faces FBI extradition

Shatta Wale

Cheating wife dies inside boyfriend’s room

Cheating wife
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways