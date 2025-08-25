Third suspect in Stephen King Amoah’s murder case dies

The third suspect in Stephen King Amoah’s death has been confirmed dead after a short illness.

The development adds a new and unsettling twist to a case that has gripped the nation since the brutal killing of the 38-year-old officer.

The news was confirmed by the slain officer’s brother, Kwasi Amoako, who told Citi FM that he was informed by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officer handling the case.

The death of the suspect, whose identity has not been officially released by police, occurred just days after the accused were presented in court.

READ ALSO: New suspect arrested in connection with immigration officer murder case

In a reaction, Mr. Amoako expressed a sense of divine intervention in their quest for closure.

“Yesterday we went to court and I can confirm that the third suspect has passed on. I was told by the Police CID, the one who is in charge of the case. We thank God that our brother has started seeking justice for himself,” he said.

The case began on July 3, 2025, when the officer, Amoah, was reported missing after he left his home to meet a friend at Ashongman Estate.

His disappearance sparked a frantic search, which ended tragically on July 9 with the discovery of his charred body at Abuom Junction, near Kwabenya.

The gruesome nature of the crime prompted a swift and intensive police manhunt, leading to the arrest of three suspects.

READ ALSO: Cheating wife dies while lodging in a guest house with another man