“This be her real face”: No Makeup video of Nana Ama McBrown causes stir online (VIDEO)

Ace actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown over the weekend left her makeup bag at home and decided to travel to Kumasi to go watch Kotoko SC and Bechem United. She left her makeup bag because indeed she was captured on video with little makeup.

Just like the case has been with other top personalities in the entertainment sphere, Leaving home with no makeup can be a dangerous thing to do as fans and followers are used to the showbiz version of their favorite celebrities.

In the case of McBrown there definitely was a disparity between what fans are used to in the adverts and shows she presents and what they saw over the weekend.

Some of the comments stated they were not sure if it was Nana Ama McBrown herself. Others were wondering where all the egg in the takeaway pack she was carrying will end up.

Check out the video below