type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews"This is embarrassing" - Trending Afua Asantewaa Dubai performance gets Ghanaians talking
News

“This is embarrassing” – Trending Afua Asantewaa Dubai performance gets Ghanaians talking

By Armani Brooklyn
This is embarrassing - Ghanaians troll Afua Asantewaa as her Dubai performance trends

In a trending video that has caused a massive stir online, Afua Asantewaa completely disappointed her fans and loved ones with her poor performance.

This is embarrassing - Ghanaians troll Afua Asantewaa as her Dubai performance trends

Social media users most especially music lovers who have come across the video have expressed that Afua’s Beyonce’s Halo performance was terrible.

Despite dressing elegantly, Afua failed to meet the expectations of the audience.

Netizens Reactions…

fiikyerrmetw3ba Awwww her voice Soo angelic awwww awwww awwww awwwawww awww

olivercottage_airbnb_capecoastThey should ban her from singing anywhere. This is ridiculous! Is she 12years old ?


lord__frey Why are they lying to her

ewuraa_posh Is singing by force eeeeeeeeiiii asem b3n kraa nie

naababe9 Very embrassing infront of pple you ant sing all the words

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Accra
clear sky
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
94 %
1.3mph
0 %
Wed
88 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe