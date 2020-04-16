- Advertisement -

Ever since Florence Obinim responded to all the cheating allegations levelled against her husband by Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, the politician has made it his sole aim to rain insults on her and also expose her.

In her submission, the wife of Angel Obinim justified why she will not divorce her husband despite the cheating allegations and rumors.

According to Florence Obinim, if the wife of Kennedy Agyapong is still married to him despite having numerous children with several women, she will also not divorce her husband on mere rumors.

Florence Obinim further stated that she is in no position to judge anyone adding that every step she takes in relation to her marriage is according to the will of God and there is no way she will leave her marriage.

It’s obvious this statement didn’t auger well with Kennedy Agyapong and in turn, warned Florence Obinim to stay away from his ‘fight’ with Angel Obinim.

Kennedy Agyapong dared to expose all the dirty secrets of Florence Obinim for involving herself in his scuffle with her husband.

Kennedy Agyapong also revealed that Angel Obinim sleeps with his wife’s sister and is surprised she (Florence Obinim) condones such a shameful act.

He rained insults of Florence Obinim, describing her as a foolish and cheap woman for covering up her husband’s sexual exploits.

He also vowed to reveal everything he knows about Florence Obinim and her husband, Angel Obinim.