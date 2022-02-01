“This guy will never get drunk again” – Watch the awkward casket experience friends gave drunk friend after party

- Advertisement -

A gentleman was given an awkward experience by a group of friends which would potentially stop him from getting drunk ever again.

The awkward experience that these friends administered to their drunk friend who had the penchant for getting drunk at functions was aimed at reforming him.

However, they had to make him wake up in a casket where they were crying as though he was being prepared for burial…in order to get him to reform his ways.

The gentleman only returned to consciousness to find himself in a casket where his friends were wailing over his demise.

He was shocked to the bone. He did not know whether he was dreaming or indeed he had passed on.

These friends put up the show in order to send a strong message to him about their dislike for his insatiable love for alcohol and the urge to get drunk.

This guy will never get drunk again!

Watch Videos Below: