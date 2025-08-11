type here...
Entertainment

This helicopter crash is even small, the worse is about to happen – Evangelist Akwasi Nyame expresses happiness

By Mzta Churchill

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko has expressed happiness over the recent Obuasi Helicopter crash.

While many continue to be in a state of melancholy following the crash that claimed the lives of NDC bigwigs, Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko has proven beyond a reasonable doubt that he is not tickled.

Speaking in a self-recorded viral video, the Gospel musician stated that the recent helicopter crash is too small.

READ ALSO: I saw Apostle John Prah being kept in a coffin- man of God says

Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko claims the NDC has been ungrateful to him among other foot soldiers after taking power.

He noted that the NDC bigwigs were down to the world before taking power, but after gaining power, they acted however they wanted.

He believes that the recent helicopter crash occurred to make the president and the NDC at large know that they have not been fair to their people.

He stated that, more, even worse are to happen should the NDC bigwigs not correct their mistakes.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

I will continue to curse President Mahama because I haven’t eaten for 4 days after campaigning for him- Evangelist...

Captain-Smart

A bird caused the Obuasi helicopter crash- Captain Smart

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Monday, August 11, 2025
25.6 C
Accra

Also Read

A bird caused the Obuasi helicopter crash- Captain Smart

Captain-Smart

Lady drops popular Nigerian IG skit maker, Isbae U’s nude video after he refused to give her money

Isbae U

My boyfriend sleeps with me every day I visit him, he started sleeping with me when I was 7 years old- lady says

BBNAIJA 2025: Kayikunmi and Isabella’s all-loved-up session video

Kayikunmi and Isabella

Bechem: SDA church members perish in a gory accident

Bechem Accident
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways