This helicopter crash is even small, the worse is about to happen – Evangelist Akwasi Nyame expresses happiness

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko has expressed happiness over the recent Obuasi Helicopter crash.

While many continue to be in a state of melancholy following the crash that claimed the lives of NDC bigwigs, Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko has proven beyond a reasonable doubt that he is not tickled.

Speaking in a self-recorded viral video, the Gospel musician stated that the recent helicopter crash is too small.

Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko claims the NDC has been ungrateful to him among other foot soldiers after taking power.

He noted that the NDC bigwigs were down to the world before taking power, but after gaining power, they acted however they wanted.

He believes that the recent helicopter crash occurred to make the president and the NDC at large know that they have not been fair to their people.

He stated that, more, even worse are to happen should the NDC bigwigs not correct their mistakes.