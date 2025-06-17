type here...
Entertainment

This is a criminal act- angry Rashad reacts after Sofo Obotan said he made church members drink “Funu Ho Nsuo”

By Mzta Churchill

The Chief Executive Officer of Gh Page, Rashad has labeled Sofo Obotan’s act of making church members drink “Funu Ho Nsuo” a criminal act.

The outspoken media personality reacted to the statement during the recent episode of his “Rash Hour”show aired on Gh Page socials.

Rashad does not understand why a whole man of God would come out to disclose that he made church members take in “Funu Ho nsuo”.

The CEO of Gh Page has said that, logically and scientifically, it is unwise for a human being to take in such water, hence, the man of God should be made to pay for what he has done.

Labeling the act of the man of God criminal, Rashad called on the Ghana authorities to ensure that the man of God is used as a deterrent.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1WbfQseuLL/?mibextid=wwXIfr

