This is cheap – Netizens blast Davido for surprising Chioma with a $30k car on their wedding day (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Davido

Nigerian music sensation David Adedeji, popularly known as Davido, has once again demonstrated his deep affection for his wife Chioma Rowland, by presenting her with a luxurious wedding gift.

The BET award-winning artist gifted Chioma a brand-new Trumpchi GS8 320T car, valued at $30,000, adding to the splendour of their star-studded wedding celebration.

The grand gesture comes shortly after Davido purchased a stunning engagement ring for Chioma, valued at $300,000.

The ring, a testament to Davido’s love and commitment, has already captured the attention of fans and media alike.

The moment Davido unveiled the car to his bride was filled with joy and excitement.


Chioma, a renowned chef, could hardly contain her happiness as she received the lavish gift in the presence of family, friends, guests, and media personalities.

The celebration was a blend of elegance and exuberance, reflecting the couple’s high-profile status.

However, some social media users have argued that the car is too cheap for Davido’s standard.

Netizens Reactions…

@RatioGan – Davido why now……..this one na china car.

@Phydeful – But why will davido buy GAC motors for his wife

@Naijaboy – If davido gift chioma this car is sha not cool but if she is okay fine but at least a range sport 2024

@Phydeful – If davido buy maybach for chioma his blood will cut or he will become poor ,sometimes this relationship looks forced

