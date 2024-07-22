This is cruel – Ghanaians fire K.K Fosu and Bless for not attending blogger John Claude Tamakloe’s funeral

Ghanaians on the internet are currently bashing K.K Fosu and Bless for not attending blogger John Claude Tamakloe’s funeral.

Claude’s funeral was attended by family, friends, and fellow bloggers, who gathered to honour the life of the celebrated blogger over the weekends.

However, the absence of KK Fosu and Bless, who were directly involved in the tragic accident that led to Claude’s untimely death, has sparked significant criticism from media personalities and fans alike.

The attacks and criticism after Eric Toscar revealed in a Facebook post that a friend had called KK Fosu’s manager to check if they were on their way to the funeral.

The manager reportedly questioned why the friend hadn’t reminded him of the event the day before, suggesting that the artists had no intention of attending.

The tragic accident that claimed Claude’s life occurred on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Claude was travelling with KK Fosu and Bless to perform at a wedding ceremony when their Toyota Camry collided head-on with a Benz.

The driver of the Benz was attempting to overtake another vehicle when the crash happened. While KK Fosu and Bless both sustained broken legs in the incident, John Claude tragically lost his life.

John Claude Tamakloe was widely respected for his significant contributions to public relations and artist development in Ghana.

He worked with renowned names such as Grammy-winning Morgan Heritage, Rocky Dawuni, Stephanie Benson, and Sarkodie, leaving a lasting impact on the industry.

Netizens Reactions…

Silas Obeng Amoafo II – When you befriend someone , sometimes it’s very important to find out if they have befriended you too. Don’t assume you’re their friend just because you have made them your friend.

Nhyiraba Yaw – The fact that u think about others doesn’t mean they think about u too, stop living life to impress pple, cus when u die in the course of that, they will go about their normal duties as if u never existed. This is the reality of life

Yvonne Bassaku – Life lessons are always learnt in a hard way. Beware of friends with benefits. After the benefit, what next?

Avagah Wonder – Ghanaians rush dodo…KK also nearly lost his life..who knows..maybe he isn’t totally healed yet after the incident…my big brother’s best friend couldn’t come for his funeral because he wasn’t in Ghana at that time due to circumstances…let’s not conclude too fast