“This is embarrassing” – Trending Afua Asantewaa Dubai performance gets Ghanaians talking

Ghana’s sing-a-thon attempter Afua Asantewaa is trending on social media once again follwing her tagged below-standard performance in Dubai.

In a trending video that has caused a massive stir online, Afua Asantewaa completely disappointed her fans and loved ones with her poor performance.

Social media users most especially music lovers who have come across the video have expressed that Afua’s Beyonce’s Halo performance was terrible.

Despite dressing elegantly, Afua failed to meet the expectations of the audience.

Netizens Reactions…

fiikyerrmetw3ba 12h – Awwww her voice Soo angelic awwww awwww awwww awwwawww awww

olivercottage_airbnb_capecoast 11h – They should ban her from singing anywhere. This is ridiculous! Is she 12years old ?



lord__frey 5h – Why are they lying to her

ewuraa_posh 12h – Is singing by force eeeeeeeeiiii asem b3n kraa nie