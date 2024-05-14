“This is embarrassing” – Trending Afua Asantewaa Dubai performance gets Ghanaians talking

Ghana’s sing-a-thon attempter Afua Asantewaa is trending on social media once again follwing her tagged below-standard performance in Dubai.
In a trending video that has caused a massive stir online, Afua Asantewaa completely disappointed her fans and loved ones with her poor performance.
Social media users most especially music lovers who have come across the video have expressed that Afua’s Beyonce’s Halo performance was terrible.
Despite dressing elegantly, Afua failed to meet the expectations of the audience.
Netizens Reactions…
fiikyerrmetw3ba – Awwww her voice Soo angelic awwww awwww awwww awwwawww awww
olivercottage_airbnb_capecoast – They should ban her from singing anywhere. This is ridiculous! Is she 12years old ?
lord__frey – Why are they lying to her
ewuraa_posh – Is singing by force eeeeeeeeiiii asem b3n kraa nie
naababe9 – Very embrassing infront of pple you ant sing all the words