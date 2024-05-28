type here...
This is more than Mcbrown’s kitchen – Ghanaians react as Empress Gifty shows the plush kitchen for Ucook

By Armani Brooklyn
The organisers of Empress Gifty’s new cooking show have impressed Ghanaians with the plush interior of her kitchen for the exciting new show on UTV.

The award-winning gospel musician has given a tour of her ultramodern kitchen with expensive kitchen appliances and gadgets to quality cookware and pantry, among others.

In a trending video, Ghanaian lawyer and general manager for Despite Media Kennedy Osei and his team were spotted checking out the new kitchenware and appliances in Empress Gifty’s kitchen for her new show.

However, fans have been quick to judge that Empress Gity’s kitchen looks nicer than Mcbrown’s own.

Fans of the two media personalities are currently debating and defending their favourite idols

Netizens Reactions…

Ann Konadu – Are they going to cook gold over there? Let’s breath

Omo Jancker – McBrown’s kitchen, take ova

Ohema Abroampah – Every kitchen is a kitchen.

Janet Agyeman Opoku – McBrown cut her coat according to her size or material

Ruth Aniah – If u like it or not Äma is always the best

Source:GHpage

