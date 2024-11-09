This Is Nonsense- Kwadwo Sheldon Fires Kojo Forex

Popular Ghanaian Youtuber, Kwadwo Sheldon has dragged young Ghanaian millionaire, Kojo Forex on social media.

This comes after Kojo Forex stated in a post sighted by Gh Page that as a Ghanaian, one should have made at least 100k Cedis if they are 30 or above.

This statement did not sound pleasant in the ears of many Ghanaians, and one of them happens to be Kwadwo Sheldon.

Sheldon and his pundits decided to talk about the issue during the recent episode of their show on Kwadwo Sheldon Studios.

In his response, Kwadwo Sheldon stated that there is no sense in Kojo Forex’s post, saying that not many Ghanaians might have had the opportunity Kojo Forex has gotten.

Kwadwo Sheldon revealed how most government workers are working so hard but are paid small money as their salaries, saying that his girlfriend, who was a nurse worked for 30 years as a nurse but received a little salary.

He went on to talk about how Ghanaian teachers work their asses out but in the end, receive a little money as their salaries.