GhPageEntertainmentThis Is Nonsense- Kwadwo Sheldon Fires Kojo Forex
Entertainment

This Is Nonsense- Kwadwo Sheldon Fires Kojo Forex

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Popular Ghanaian Youtuber, Kwadwo Sheldon has dragged young Ghanaian millionaire, Kojo Forex on social media.

This comes after Kojo Forex stated in a post sighted by Gh Page that as a Ghanaian, one should have made at least 100k Cedis if they are 30 or above.

This statement did not sound pleasant in the ears of many Ghanaians, and one of them happens to be Kwadwo Sheldon.

Sheldon and his pundits decided to talk about the issue during the recent episode of their show on Kwadwo Sheldon Studios.

In his response, Kwadwo Sheldon stated that there is no sense in Kojo Forex’s post, saying that not many Ghanaians might have had the opportunity Kojo Forex has gotten.

Kwadwo Sheldon revealed how most government workers are working so hard but are paid small money as their salaries, saying that his girlfriend, who was a nurse worked for 30 years as a nurse but received a little salary.

He went on to talk about how Ghanaian teachers work their asses out but in the end, receive a little money as their salaries.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Saturday, November 9, 2024
Accra
light rain
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
2.6mph
0 %
Sat
87 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
85 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways