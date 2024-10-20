This Is Not An Accident, It Is A Murder- Arnorld Baidoo Slaps Sense Into Ghanaians

Media personality and entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has waded into the East Legon accident that involved the underage son of Prophet Salifu Amoako.

Speaking as a pundit on UTV’s United Showbiz hosted by Empress Gifty, Arnold Baidoo described the incident as a murder and not an accident.

According to him, the son of Salifu Amoako rather murdered two innocent souls, since he recklessly drove to hit the girls’ cars.

Talking about the irresponsibility and the child’s reckless driving, Arnold said that the parent should be blamed for that.

He claims regardless of everything, the child is an underage and still depends solely on the parents for survival, so there is no way the parent can say they are unable to control the child.

Arnold used the opportunity to fire shots at the church members of Salifu Amoako, saying “they lack emotional intelligence” following their attack on journalists during the court hearing of their Prophet.