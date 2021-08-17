This is not the first time he’s doing it – Student exposes the rot of Priest in leak video

- Advertisement -

Just a few hours after a video of an Anglican priest kissing some students from the St. Monica College of Education went viral, a piece of new information has surfaced.

This priest according to the new information on our news desk is not new to doing things like this in the presence of the students or congregation.

Following the kissing video that came out, a social media user whom we believe is a student from the same institution has stated that kissing is the least thing he has done.

According to the netizen, the priest in question has been doing other things with some students in the school.

The netizen revealed that there was this one time he asked a female mass server to sit on his laps which she refused and he hated her from that day.

She revealed that he stressed some appropriate words during his preaching on Sundays.

Read the full statement below: