This is the video that got Captian Smart arrested

On his show, Captain Smart claimed that President Akufo-Addo was directly involved in illegal small-scale mining, also known as galamsey.

According to him, Akufo-Addo could not fight the menace that has been destroying water bodies because he was complicit.

Speaking on Onua TV3, Captian Smart did not mince words when he pointed his accusing fingers at President Akufo-Addo and called him out for his role in the destruction of the environment.

“I am not going to talk about galamsey after this week. Because President Akufo-Addo is actively involved in galamsey so he can never stop galamsey,” he said

This is why Captain Smart has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/wINEYKVRn1 — GHPage (@ghpage_com) October 19, 2022

Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart was arrested by the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI).

The Onua TV/FM morning show host was picked up Wednesday, October 19 2022.