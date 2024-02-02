type here...
This is what allegedly happened to Dr Grace Boadu’s pregnancy as Ghanaians accuse her of using her womb for sika duro

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Following the revelation that Dr Grace Boadu had no biological kids of her own, a lot of speculations on social media wildly assert that she sacrificed her womb in turn for money.

According to these critics, they find it quite confusing that Dr Grace was able to help childless women conceive and give birth by just using herbs but wasn’t able to give birth on her own.

Amidst all this brouhaha, a video of Dr Grace Boadu flaunting her baby bump has mysteriously surfaced online.

In the video, the late Herbal practitioner can be seen looking all glam and joyful as she expected to welcome a set of twins.

Unfortunately, she suffered a miscarriage during the 7th month of her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Osofo Bible Nokwafo who was Dr Grace’s lover until her demise has also dismissed the assertion that she had sacrificed her womb for sikaduro.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Kessben FM, Osofo Bible Nokwafo claimed that Dr Grace Boadu’s wealth is genuine and has nothing to do with sikaduro.

