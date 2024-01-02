This is what we call cook-a-thon, not the nonsense Hilda Baci did – Ghana girl praises Faila Abdul Razak

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian Facebook user by the name, Celestina Ofori has showered praises on Faila Abdul Razak over her culinary skills during the ongoing cookathon challenge as she strives to set a new record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

The meals as seen on social media have been described as delicious and appetizing.

Hilda Baci got the trends in Ghana due to her controversial statement about Ghanaian jollof lacking flavour and this is the yardstick Celestina used to criticized her as Faila showcases her talent by cooking ‘proper’ meals on her journey to break the record.

However, some disagreed with her viewpoint and said it was not necessary to drag Hilda Baci into the subject matter.

She firmly believes that what Faila is accomplishing is the true essence of a cookathon, unlike Hilda Baci’s previous record, which was later surpassed by Alan Fisher.