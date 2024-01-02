type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentThis is what we call cook-a-thon, not the nonsense Hilda Baci did...
Entertainment

This is what we call cook-a-thon, not the nonsense Hilda Baci did – Ghana girl praises Faila Abdul Razak

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian Facebook user by the name, Celestina Ofori has showered praises on Faila Abdul Razak over her culinary skills during the ongoing cookathon challenge as she strives to set a new record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

The meals as seen on social media have been described as delicious and appetizing.

Hilda Baci got the trends in Ghana due to her controversial statement about Ghanaian jollof lacking flavour and this is the yardstick Celestina used to criticized her as Faila showcases her talent by cooking ‘proper’ meals on her journey to break the record.

However, some disagreed with her viewpoint and said it was not necessary to drag Hilda Baci into the subject matter.

She firmly believes that what Faila is accomplishing is the true essence of a cookathon, unlike Hilda Baci’s previous record, which was later surpassed by Alan Fisher.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Accra
haze
90 ° F
90 °
90 °
62 %
2.9mph
20 %
Tue
90 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more