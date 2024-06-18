This is what we want – Ghanaians rejoice as Afronita and Abigail come together after families fight (Video)

Recently, the families of Afronita and Abigail took over social media trends over an internal wrangling which later got to the masses as things got intensely heated and out of hand.

As reported, the family of Abigail Dromo accused Afonita’s family of disrespecting them.

While Afronita’s family also accused Abigail’s family of miscommunication.

During an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, Abigail’s uncle and now acting manager also alleged that Afronita has taken back all the dresses and shoes she bought for Abigail in the middle of their family feud.

All these bickering followed after thier BGT appearnce where they came third in the competition.

READ ALSO: Afronita and Abigail arrive in Ghana together despite tension in their camps

Afronita-and-Abigail-KIA

Untile yesterday, it was reported that the two had parted ways and Afronita herself confirmed this reportage in a self made video that went rife on social media.

However, late yesterday, the two dancers arrived in Ghana from the UK.

In a series of videos that were made at the Kotoka international airport, the two dancers were happily together flanked by their family members and met at the arrival hall by some kids from Afronita’s Afro Star dance crew.

The videos available shows Afronita and Abigail beaming with smiles as they walk out of the arrival hall and the Kotoka International Airport terminal three to see their fans and families gathered at the airport to welcome them.

Gha naians who have come across the heartwarming video have asked the two dancers to quash thier diffrences and contimue to work together.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Shame! Ghanaians fire and attack Afronita for allegedly taking back all the things she bought for Abigail