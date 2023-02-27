Nana Aba Anamoah’s baby daddy Osebo The Zaraman is trending on the internet once again for obvious reasons.

The unconventional fashion icon whose style of dressing is normally feminine way has been called out and ridiculed by Ghanaians as to why his baby mama, Nana Aba dumped him.

In a set of new photos that have been spotted on Osebo’s official Instagram page, the fashionista extraordinaire confidently slayed in a ‘skirt pair of jeans’ a black top and Balenciaga shoes.

As seen in the photos, Osebo had to put his head in the middle of his skirt jeans so as to not cover his face with the outfit.

Although, Osebo claims it’s fashion but a huge number of social media users have opined he’s going insane and needs to be sent to the psychiatric hospital for a mental evaluation.

As hilariously remarked by the trolls, Nana Aba Anamoah dumped him because of how he dresses and it’s the same reason she has refused to allow him to get into contact with their son.

Despite the cold comments from some critics, others have also suggested Osebo slayed effortlessly in his outfit.

According to these people, a lot of Ghanaians are yet to understand the concept of fashion reason they find fault with Osebo’s dressing.

Check out some of the amusing comments gathered under Osebo’s trending pictures…

Kaba Bugase Raphael – Nana Aba you have a miss call

Gladys Allotey – And you want Nana Aba to suffer for this

Gifty Amissah – Jeans Skirt and jeans trouser

Franceco Lala Young – Ghanaians should put this man rich aside. And tell him the truth, this is not fashionable at all, this is a degree in madness Very soon he will put on diapers and you people will say it’s fashion

Emmanuel Metatron Baiano – This particular one is a miscalculation… someone advise him

Ericus-Korozo Mawufemor – U see madness as fashion ??

