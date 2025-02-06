type here...
News

This Law Don Too Much- Ghanaians & Nigerians React As Badenoch Proposes 15- Year Wait For British Citizenship

By Mzta Churchill

Ghanaians and Nigerians have taken a swipe at the current Tory Leader who is the first black woman to lead a major British Party, Kemi Badenoch following her proposal on the attainment of British Citizenship.

This comes after the UK conservative leader proposed the number of years one should live in the UK before they can finally acquire British Citizenship.

Per reports available at the news desk of Gh Page, Badenoch proposed an extremely tight regulation that governs the number of years one should be in the UK before they cold acquire citizenship even though she benefited from the current regulation.

According to her, the waiting period for acquiring British Citizenship should be moved to 15 years.

This proposal did not augur well in the ears of some Africans, particularly Ghanaians and Nigerians as they have via social media fired shots at Kemi Badenoch.

Some netizens have expressed that to stay for 15 years before being able to acquire British Citizenship is too harsh, as @Ynw_szn took to social media to write “Ahh ahh, this law don too much oo. Stay for 15 years before u can apply for citizenship, oga oo.”

Many do not understand why despite benefiting from the current regulation, Kemi would do things for the rest who are yet to benefit just like she did.

In her opinion, @MESIGO422 wrote, “They ask her how she got her citizenship and why she has decided to make it harder for the people in UK. Tomorrow if people decide to leave uk the country will be in a deep economic depression. Join us? Let’s make it clear people will start seeing her as a wicked Nigerian woman.”

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

@abbello110 on his part added, “Immigrant that benefited from the system kicking against the system now. Kemi kemi se jeje.”

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

I Make 180 Million Every Month From Selling Charcoal- Woman Shares Inspiring Story

Opana Go Throw The Phone Away Sef- Ghanaians Drag Akufo Addo After Video Of President Mahama Pressing The Yam...

GhPageNews

TODAY

Friday, February 7, 2025
32.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Daughter of A MurderEr Sit Down- Abu Jinapor Shuts JJ Rawlings’ Daughter In Parliament

Geversa’s family breaks silence on Duabo death; Reveals real cause of the TikToker’s demise

Geversa's family breaks silence on Duabo death; Reveals real cause of the TikToker's demise

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Have you seen this trending video yet?

GH Pastor chops female church member in the hotel; Lady says he used his tongue on her ‘akosua kumaa’

GH Pastor chops female church member in the hotel; Lady says he used his tongue on her 'akosua kumaa'
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways