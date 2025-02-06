This Law Don Too Much- Ghanaians & Nigerians React As Badenoch Proposes 15- Year Wait For British Citizenship

Ghanaians and Nigerians have taken a swipe at the current Tory Leader who is the first black woman to lead a major British Party, Kemi Badenoch following her proposal on the attainment of British Citizenship.

This comes after the UK conservative leader proposed the number of years one should live in the UK before they can finally acquire British Citizenship.

Per reports available at the news desk of Gh Page, Badenoch proposed an extremely tight regulation that governs the number of years one should be in the UK before they cold acquire citizenship even though she benefited from the current regulation.

According to her, the waiting period for acquiring British Citizenship should be moved to 15 years.

This proposal did not augur well in the ears of some Africans, particularly Ghanaians and Nigerians as they have via social media fired shots at Kemi Badenoch.

Some netizens have expressed that to stay for 15 years before being able to acquire British Citizenship is too harsh, as @Ynw_szn took to social media to write “Ahh ahh, this law don too much oo. Stay for 15 years before u can apply for citizenship, oga oo.”

Many do not understand why despite benefiting from the current regulation, Kemi would do things for the rest who are yet to benefit just like she did.

In her opinion, @MESIGO422 wrote, “They ask her how she got her citizenship and why she has decided to make it harder for the people in UK. Tomorrow if people decide to leave uk the country will be in a deep economic depression. Join us? Let’s make it clear people will start seeing her as a wicked Nigerian woman.”

@abbello110 on his part added, “Immigrant that benefited from the system kicking against the system now. Kemi kemi se jeje.”