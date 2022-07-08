Thomas Partey breaks his silence for the first time amid rape allegations – Here’s what he shared

- Advertisement -

The news of the alleged arrest of the Ghanaian International has been in circulation for weeks. It has come out that the allegation is vague as of now.

However, Thomas Partey has for the first time amid the viral rape speculations after a long silence posted on social media.

Thomas Partey took to Instagram ahead of Arsenal’s friendly clash against FC Nurnberg on Friday afternoon which brings their week of training in Germany to a close and shared a photo update on his official IG ahead of the fixture.

The picture featured the Ghana international wearing their new home kit overlaying over a background of the Emirates, alongside both Arsenal and Adidas badged as well as his personal logo.

This week, Thomas Partey has been dominating the news after reports suggested that a 29 years old footballer in North London had been arrested for rape allegations.

Ghanaians and Arsenal fans across the globe have expressed worry following the disturbing news.