Thomas Partey has changed his name to Yakubu after converting to Islam following his recent marriage to Moroccan Sara Bella.

However, despite the name change, the midfielder will still be referred to Partey when playing for Arsenal.

In addition, the 28-year-old will keep Thomas as the name on the back of his shirt when in action.

Speaking about the decision to change his name, Partey said;

“I have a girl I love, I know my side chics will leave me but it’s no problem.“

“I grew up with Muslims so at the end of the day it is the same thing. I am already married and my Muslim name is Yakubu”.

After tying the knot with Bella, Partey has further devoted himself further to Islam by now taking on the name Yakubu.

The recent development about Partey comes after he was given a chieftaincy title in his hometown of Odumase Krobo, Ghana.

The “Mahefalor’ title which means the defender of the area was given to Partey after he helped the Black Stars of Ghana secure a ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar by knocking out the Super Eagles of Nigeria