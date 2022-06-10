- Advertisement -

Thomas Partey has spoken on his supposed name change as a move to please his Moroccan wife.

Did Thomas Partey actually mean it when he said he had adopted an Islamic name as a requirement for marrying his new wife?

Earlier this year, the Arsenal midfielder revealed his decision to convert to Islam. It later emerged that he took the religious decision in order to have a better chance of marrying the Moroccan model.

In an interview with Nana Aba Anamaoah, Thomas Partey said he decided to convert to Islam and to have his name changed to Yakaubu to please his girlfriend.

However, Thomas Partey has come out to say he was just joking. This was after the news portals reported on his supposed name change and the underlying motivation for that decision.

In a tweet, Nana Aba Anamaoah said Thomas Partey was just joking, and she was shocked that everything the player said was taken too seriously.

“Ah so people have truly taken the @Thomaspartey22 joke about his name change seriously? A man is not allowed to crack jokes anymore? What is that? Mtcheeeeeeew“

Thomas Partey responded by writing:

Eei chale I was enjoying it but now am back to Thomas again

Meanwhile, it is a known fact that Thomas Partey converted to Islam to please his Moroccan wife, Sara Bella, and he would go to any length to make her happy, including changing his name to Yakubu.

