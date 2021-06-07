type here...
GhPageSportsThomas Partey dropped from Black Stars squad for Morocco friendly
Sports

Thomas Partey dropped from Black Stars squad for Morocco friendly

By Kweku Derrick
thomas partey black stars
- Advertisement -

The head coach of the Black Stars, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, did not include Thomas in his squad for a friendly game in Morocco, GHPage has gathered.

The national team departed for Rabat on Sunday evening for the international friendly against their Moroccan counterparts without deputy captain Thomas Partey.

According to reports, Partey arrived in the country earlier last week but decided to report to the team’s camp very late, something Akonnor didn’t take lightly to.

The coach is said to have information of the player hanging out with friends in Accra instead of prioritizing the senior national team.

Akonnor, therefore, took the bold decision to drop Partey due to the Arsenal midfielder’s indiscipline.

It is also reported that Akonnor sacked Partey when he arrived at the team’s hotel.

The game against Morocco will take place in Rabat on June 8th before the Black Stars face Ivory Coast at the Cape Coast Stadium on June 12th.

Unlike Partey, Andre Ayew who knew he was going to arrive late called Akonnor and informed him. The coach granted him permission to meet the them in Accra for the trip.

Partey has acknowledged he erred and has been apologising to the coach.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, June 7, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
83.6 ° F
83.6 °
83.6 °
66 %
2.4mph
45 %
Mon
83 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
82 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News