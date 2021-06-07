- Advertisement -

The head coach of the Black Stars, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, did not include Thomas in his squad for a friendly game in Morocco, GHPage has gathered.

The national team departed for Rabat on Sunday evening for the international friendly against their Moroccan counterparts without deputy captain Thomas Partey.

According to reports, Partey arrived in the country earlier last week but decided to report to the team’s camp very late, something Akonnor didn’t take lightly to.

The coach is said to have information of the player hanging out with friends in Accra instead of prioritizing the senior national team.

Akonnor, therefore, took the bold decision to drop Partey due to the Arsenal midfielder’s indiscipline.

It is also reported that Akonnor sacked Partey when he arrived at the team’s hotel.

The game against Morocco will take place in Rabat on June 8th before the Black Stars face Ivory Coast at the Cape Coast Stadium on June 12th.

Unlike Partey, Andre Ayew who knew he was going to arrive late called Akonnor and informed him. The coach granted him permission to meet the them in Accra for the trip.

Partey has acknowledged he erred and has been apologising to the coach.