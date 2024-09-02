Thomas Partey flaunts his Audi QS R8 as he arrives at Blackstars camp ahead of matches against Angola & Niger

Arsenal’s midfield maestro, Thomas Partey, has made a grand entrance into the Ghana camp ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

The star player, known for his undeniable talent on the pitch and his flair for the finer things in life, pulled up to the team’s base in a jaw-dropping Audi RSQ8, estimated to be worth a cool $150,800 (approximately GHS 2 million).

In a video shared by 3Sports on social media, Partey is seen casually alighting from his luxurious ride, effortlessly blending the worlds of football and high-end lifestyle.

With his luggage in hand, he made his way into the team’s hotel, where he is expected to begin preparations for the crucial qualifiers that lie ahead.

For those familiar with Partey’s lifestyle, his latest show of opulence comes as no surprise.

Earning a staggering £200,000 per week at Arsenal, Partey’s taste for luxury is well-documented.

The Audi RSQ8, a powerful SUV that combines performance, elegance, and an imposing presence, is just one of the many flashy cars that the Black Stars deputy captain has parked in his enviable garage.