Thomas Partey installed as “Development Chief” of Manya Krobo

By Albert
Ghanaian footballer Thomas Teye Partey has been installed as Development Chief of his hometown, Manya Krobo, in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

The local title “Mahefalor” was bestowed on him by Nene Sakite II, the chief of Krobo Traditional Area after the necessary rites were performed.

‘Mahefalor” in the local Korbo parlance means “Defender of Krobo Traditional Area”.

The Arsenal midfielder was paraded across principal streets in Krobo as he was unveiled to the people who jeered and cheered.

Thomas Partey has been an instrumental player not only in his club Arsenal but also in the Black Stars. It was his solo goal against Nigeria that qualified Ghana for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

