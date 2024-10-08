type here...
Thomas Partey is sick and not injured – UK Journalist

By Qwame Benedict
A UK journalist who covers extensively for Arsenal has come out to state that Ghanaian and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is not injured as claimed in a GFA press statement.

The midfielder who is also the captain of the Blackstars who scheduled to arrive in camp in preparation against the game with Sudan on Friday.

But the GFA in a statement released disclosed that the Arsenal man and other players are not going to be available for the game citing various reasons.

According to the statement, Thomas Partey who is supposed to lead the team is injured and set to undergo some test in the UK in the coming days and therefore won’t be available for the game.

But UK journalist Charles Watts has countered the GFA statement saying Thomas Partey is not injured but is rather sick.

He stated that the sickness in question was not anything serious but Arsenal and the GFA agreed to allow the player to rest because he had been in several games for the Gunners.

“Thomas Partey is staying with Arsenal during the international break. Understand he has been suffering a bit of illness (not an injury) and so it has been agreed he should rest up for a bit after playing so many minutes this season. Purely precaution,” he said.

