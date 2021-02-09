Indomie almost took all our money when we were into girls back in Ghana – Thomas Partey

Ghanaian footballer Thomas Partey in recent interview reminiscent how a popular noddle in Ghana almost finished all his money whenever he gets a new girlfriend.

According to the Arsenal midfielder, growing in Ghana was very fun couple with his friends expected of boys engaging hood girls who may be interested in them with an amorous relationships.

The Blackstars player said he really missed those days with his ‘boys boys’ on the street doing their own thing which is now rare for him now as a global football icon.

Partey revealed during those exciting days of his life whenever he and his boys get any new girlfriend the next thing for them to do was to buy indomie for the new girl to keep up.

The Former Athletico Madrid player said due to that almost all the monies they had at that time was spent on the Popular noddle in Ghana known as Indomie.

“Indomie took all our money in Ghana. Those times when you get a new girl, their first request was to buy me indomie. Everything Indomie. Who even brought indomie?” he questioned.