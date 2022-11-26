type here...
Thomas Partey was "useless" in Ghana's game against Portugal - Countryman Songo
Sports

Thomas Partey was “useless” in Ghana’s game against Portugal – Countryman Songo

By Kweku Derrick
Thomas Partey and Countryman Songo
Thomas Partey (Left) and Countryman Songo
Sports journalist Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo, has described Thomas Partey’s performance in Ghana’s opening match against Portugal in the ongoing World Cup as abysmal.

According to the Host of Adom TV’s popular sports show Fire for Fire, the Deputy Captain and Arsenal midfielder was conspicuously missing in action and did not make an impact in the game.

During an interview with Paul Otchere Adom on Good Evening Ghana, Countryman Songo chided Partey and even went as far as labeling him as “useless” for not bringing out his full potential in Portugal’s 3-2 thrilling win against Ghana.

“Do you know Partey was a very useless player in the game?”, he said. “If you want to see Partey well in a game, you need to have a really good tackler or a game passer alongside him.”

“In the midfield, Otto Addo needs an alternate player who can help bring out the best in Partey. This is not an experienced coach because he cannot read the game or his opponent in order to make a change,” he stressed.

Ghana will play its second game against South Korea on Monday.

