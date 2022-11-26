type here...
Thomas Partey’s parents arrive in Qatar to support him at World Cup [Pics]

By Kweku Derrick
Thomas Partey with his mom and dad in Qatar
Thomas Partey pictured with his mom and dad in Qatar
The proud father and mother of Thomas Partey have arrived in Qatar to cheer their son as he competes for the Black Stars of Ghana at the ongoing World Cup.

Mr and Mrs Partey are believed to have touched down in Doha on Saturday to share a special moment with the Black Stars midfielder at the ongoing tournament.

Photos of the family hanging out together have warmed the hearts of social media users who have lauded the Partey’s parents for coming out to offer their support.

Check out the photos below

Mr and Mrs Partey will be at the stadium to watch Ghana’s next two games against South Korea and Uruguay.

Majority of netizens believe their presence in Qatar will boost their son’s morale to deliver exceptionally on the field.

Below are some of the comments that have greeted the pictures circulatng online

Godwin: The pride of every parent,Baba God give us all good money and good health to be able to take care of our parents like this ooo,Ameeeee.The more you hate Thomas Partey the more God blesses him.

Ayishatu: Such a special moment for them especially Thomas. Nothing comes close to this feeling.

    Source:GHPage

