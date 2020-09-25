type here...
GhPage Entertainment Those I employed stole from me - Starboy Kwarteng
Entertainment

Those I employed stole from me – Starboy Kwarteng

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Those I employed stole from me - Starboy Kwarteng
Starboy Kwarteng-Ebony-Reigns-Kim-Maureen
- Advertisement -

Nana Opoku Kwarteng aka Starboy Kwarteng who is the father of late music sensation Ebony Reigns has broken silence on why his record label has not been able to make an impact till now.

Since the demise of his daughter, Starboy Kwarteng has always been in the news passing one comment to the other and also attacking the former manager of Ebony, Bullet of RuffTown records.

At the end of the day, he came out to announce that to keep his daughter’s legacy alive, he is starting a record label where he would also groom and manage artistes.

Many people especially fans of her late daughter saw it as a good idea since it would stop him from granting interviews and making controversial statements.

Starboy Kwarteng also signed his first signee Kim Maureen but till date she is yet to get the country moving and jamming to her song.

Well, Starboy has broken his silence stating that the team he employed to help manage the record label rather stole from him rathering the label at a standstill.

He promised to get the right people to join his team to be take the record label a success.

The main idea behind “Bony To The World” records was be in charge of releasing all unreleased Ebony Reigns songs.

Starboy Kwarteng during the launching of the record label added that female artist who happens to be under the label will also be singing and performing Ebony’s songs.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, September 26, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
77 ° F
77 °
77 °
94 %
2.5mph
75 %
Sat
80 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
81 °
Wed
81 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News