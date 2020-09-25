- Advertisement -

Nana Opoku Kwarteng aka Starboy Kwarteng who is the father of late music sensation Ebony Reigns has broken silence on why his record label has not been able to make an impact till now.

Since the demise of his daughter, Starboy Kwarteng has always been in the news passing one comment to the other and also attacking the former manager of Ebony, Bullet of RuffTown records.

At the end of the day, he came out to announce that to keep his daughter’s legacy alive, he is starting a record label where he would also groom and manage artistes.

Many people especially fans of her late daughter saw it as a good idea since it would stop him from granting interviews and making controversial statements.

Starboy Kwarteng also signed his first signee Kim Maureen but till date she is yet to get the country moving and jamming to her song.

Well, Starboy has broken his silence stating that the team he employed to help manage the record label rather stole from him rathering the label at a standstill.

He promised to get the right people to join his team to be take the record label a success.

The main idea behind “Bony To The World” records was be in charge of releasing all unreleased Ebony Reigns songs.

Starboy Kwarteng during the launching of the record label added that female artist who happens to be under the label will also be singing and performing Ebony’s songs.