Those planning to vote for John Dumelo should look at Desmond Elliot...
Entertainment

Those planning to vote for John Dumelo should look at Desmond Elliot – Kwadwo Sheldon

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Desmond Elliot(L) Kwadwo Sheldon(M) John Dumelo(R)
Kwadwo Sheldon has sent some word of cautioning to the Ayawaso West Wougon electorates amid the upcoming parliamentary elections.

As said by the blogger, the electorates who intends to vote for John Dumelo in the upcoming election should reconsider their decision due to the recent behavior of Desmond Elliot.

Nigerian star actor turned politician, Desmond Elliot has found himself in the biggest mess over his comments regarding #EndSars protests which have been deemed thoughtless.

He has been hotly ‘slapped’ by tweeps. Desmond speaking at the Lagos House of Assembly, blamed social media for corrupting the youth.

He expressed his utmost surprise at the insults and curses rained on politicians since #EndSars protests began.

The actor turned politician, a representative of the Surulele Constituency at the Lagos House of Assembly stated that Nigeria is headed for doom if social media is not controlled.

Addressing the issue, Kwadwo Sheldon is of the view that John Dumelo if voted into power as the MP for the Ayawaso West Wougon constituency, he may turn his backs on the youth.

John Dumelo in his campaign since he entered into mainstream politics have had the youth at heart. All his initiative centres mostly on the youth because he[Dumelo] hold the strong belief that the nation can be built if the youth are well to do.

It is in this same capacity Desmond Elliot stood for that won him the hearts of the youth despite being a celebrity. But now he’s on the ‘chopping board’ for his comments.

You see the youth of today takes major pride in social media, though it has it’s own negatives, the youth seem to have fallen deep for it therefore anyone who in the youthful ages speaks against it faces the wrath of the youth especially social media enthusiasts.

Kwadwo Sheldon took to social media to warn those who have their minds made up to vote into power John Dumelo to take a clue from what’s happening in Nigeria regarding Desmond Elliot.

He posted this;

Sheldon
Sheldon

Do you this Sheldon has a point here?.. Well, let’s meet in the comments section and discuss..

Source:GHPAGE

