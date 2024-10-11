Those protesting againt galamsey wants the NPP to be unpopular – Great Ampong argues

Gospel musician Great Ampong has sparked controversy by suggesting that recent anti-galamsey protests are orchestrated attempts to discredit the current government ahead of December’s elections.

The protests, organized by the Coalition of Concerned Citizens against Galamsey, sought to address illegal mining concerns and advocate for the release of 53 Democracy Hub protesters detained following a September 22, 2024, demonstration.

Sharing his two cents on the issue during an appearance on Gye Nyame FM, Great Ampong questioned the timing of the demonstrations.

“Why did they wait until two months before the elections to demonstrate? Why now? It suggests they have been paid,”- he said.

The Hossana hitmaker criticised the protest’s location, arguing that demonstrations against illegal mining should occur at actual galamsey sites rather than in Accra.

Ampong further suggested that he would have denied permits for the demonstration had he been the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

He characterized the protests as “nonsense” and claimed they were designed to undermine the government’s popularity.

The musician also addressed planned labour union strikes, suggesting these actions were misguided.

“”You want to demonstrate against galamsey, but you’re doing it at 37? It’s a pointless demonstration. People are turning democracy into gyimicracy,” – He stated.