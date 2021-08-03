- Advertisement -

The leader of God’s Crown Chapel Rev. Reindolph Oduro Gyebi popularly known as Eagle Prophet has sent some words of caution to people and Ghanaians speaking against the building of the National Cathedral.

According to the preacher, the cathedral is something God has commanded the President to put up the edifice and he has to do that.

He continued that God spoke to the President to be used to glorify him and it would be bad for people to speak or kick against it.

Eagle Prophet disclosed that people speaking against it should with immediate effect change their mind concerning the issue otherwise they would die a miserable death.

“Building of the national cathedral was a command from God to thePresident of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to build a national cathedral for Himhence, anyone who speaks against it will die miserably or be put to shame by God” he made this statement while speaking on Hot FM.

Since the current government came to power the President announced that he was going to build a National Catherdral since its one of the promises he made with God.

This angered some section of Ghanaians who questioned President Nana Addo what benefit the cathedral would serve to the country when there are a lot of pressing issues like building a hospital, schools amongst other things.

What got many angry recently was when the finance minister a few days ago asked Ghanaians to donate Ghc 100 to help the government in putting up this edifice.