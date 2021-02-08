Those who say Kantanka cars are of poor-quality do not own a single car- Kwadwo Safo Jnr

The CEO of Kantanka Automobile has hit out at people with the perception that Kantanka cars are substandard.

Speaking to Zionfelix in an exhaustive interview, the entrepreneur explained that the growing perception that Kantanka automobiles are inferior to foreign cars are held by ignorant people.

According to the son of innovator and engineer, Apostle Kwadwo Safo, people who think Kantanka cars are junk mostly do not even own a car.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr also addressed the misconception that Kantanka Automobile only buys parts from other Automobile companies outside the country and piece them together.

Although he admitted that they do assemble parts acquired from other companies outside Ghana, he mentioned that they needed to partner up with these establishments in order to receive the licensing they need to operate.

However, he added that there were vehicles that were handmade right here in Ghana by the company. He sighted the Kantanka Amoanimaa as one such vehicle.

Meanwhile, Kwadwo Safo Jnr disclosed that he was now the overseer of the Kristo Asafo Ministries along with an additional 8 companies that he manages.

The businessman also said that soon Kantanka Automobile will be the first Automobile Company in Africa to own their own moulding machine with which they will manufacture vehicular parts.