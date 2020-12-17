type here...
GhPage News Thousands of NDC supporters clash with Police at EC Headquarters
News

Thousands of NDC supporters clash with Police at EC Headquarters

By Mr. Tabernacle
NDC-supporters-clash-with-police-at-EC-office
NDC-supporters-clash-with-police-at-EC-office
- Advertisement -

Over thousands of NDC supporters have stormed the Electoral Commission office at Ridge in Accra to protest against the EC over the Presidential results.

The angry supporters who have been made to believe the election was flawed and rigged are not pulling back on their effort to get Mahama declared as the winner of 2020 polls.

Some top NDC party executives who incited their supporters to hit the streets in the protest were not at the scene, probably they were somewhere having a good time with their families.

In the video obtained from the scene, the supporters clashed with police after their peaceful protest turned out to be violent, forcing the police to disperse crowds with hot water and tear gas.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, December 17, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
82.3 ° F
82.3 °
82.3 °
76 %
2.8mph
40 %
Thu
84 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
84 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News