Over thousands of NDC supporters have stormed the Electoral Commission office at Ridge in Accra to protest against the EC over the Presidential results.

The angry supporters who have been made to believe the election was flawed and rigged are not pulling back on their effort to get Mahama declared as the winner of 2020 polls.

Some top NDC party executives who incited their supporters to hit the streets in the protest were not at the scene, probably they were somewhere having a good time with their families.

In the video obtained from the scene, the supporters clashed with police after their peaceful protest turned out to be violent, forcing the police to disperse crowds with hot water and tear gas.

