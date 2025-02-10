Yesterday evening, the capital of the Asante Region was painted red and Black as footballers lovers in the country came together to hold a vigil for Pooley.

Pooley a staunch fan of Kumasi Asante Kotoko was stabbed to death two weeks ago after he accompanied the team to Nsoatre to support them in the match against Nosatreman FC.

The vigil which saw thousands of people in attendance got supporters from the two biggest football clubs in the country Kotoko and Hearts of Oak coming together to mourn the loss of Pooley.

See photos from the vigil below:

However, it was also a moment of solidarity between the two great Ghana Football Clubs on their calls for security to be beefed up at the various stadiums. across the country.

Kotoko has suspended all football activities until justice is served to their slain supporter, Pooley.

They are also demanding some reforms be implemented at the various stadiums during games to protect players, officials, and even the supporters of the various clubs.