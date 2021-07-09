Three armed robbers jailed 135 years for stealing 4 mobile phones and GHC 320

- Advertisement -

The Duayaw-Nkwanta circuit court has sentenced three armed robbers to a total of 135 years in prison for stealing four(4) mobile phones with an amount of GHC 320.

According to a source, the three attacked and robbed four victims of their phones and monies after subjecting them to severe beating on their way from the market at Subrisu a village near Duayaw-Nkwanta.

The three identified as Ibrahim Musah, 23, Tahiru Mumen, 18, and Bella Jalo would each serve 45 years in prison.

It continued that the three together with some five others who are at large wearing a mask and holding pipe designed as guns mounted a barricade on the Adrobaa-Subrisu road where they carried out their operations.

The Prosecutor Chief Inspector Mohammed Adnan is throwing more lights on the story revealed that police got wind of the operation and rushed to the scene but the accused and the others upon seeing the police fled into a nearby bush.

Efforts by the police to apprehend them proved futile as the only thing the police could get from the scene was just Blue long sleeves, a torn black and white shirt.

He added that on July 3 this year they received intelligence on their whereabouts and went to the residence of the accused person where part of the black and white shirt found at the scene of the crime was retrieved they were later asked and during interrogation admitted the offence.

The suspect later led them to the bush where the four mobile phones were retrieved together with their tools for operations.

Chief Inspector Adnan disclosed that plans are underway to make sure the remaining five accomplices are also arrested.