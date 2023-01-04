type here...
Lifestyle

Three months of marriage dissolved by the court over food

By Qwame Benedict
woman wearing a wedding ring
Women with a ring
Muhammad Adulganiyu and Ma’arufat Ibrahim’s three-month-old marriage was dissolved by a Magaji-Gari, Kaduna court.

The husband, Muhammad Adulganiyu, reportedly claimed that his wife had abandoned their marital residence without explanation.

“I tried my best to provide for her, but she and her mother do not appreciate my efforts, and we’ve been married barely three months.

“If she’s not interested in the marriage anymore, she should pay me all I spent during the wedding and return the phone and silver rings I gave her,” he said.

The man’s wife, however, said in court that she left her husband because he didn’t give her food, and that’s why she went with her mother.

Rilwan Kyaudai, the court’s judge, dissolved the marriage after all attempts to get the two parties and their guardians together had failed.

The woman was told by the judge to give back the N20,000 dowry.

