Three more victims have died, taking the number of persons who lost their lives in an accident that occurred on the Offinso-Abofour road in the Ashanti Region on Monday, November 1, 2021, to twenty.

According to the police, 17 persons died on the spot while 16 persons sustained various degrees of injury after a Sprinter bus, heading towards the northern part of the country, collided with an articulated truck from the opposite direction.

The Offinso Divisional MTTD Commander, DSP Edmund Nyamekye confirmed the deaths in an interview with Citi News.

He said “unfortunately we lost three more victims. The driver of the sprinter bus as we are well aware died on the spot. The driver of the articulated truck however was severely injured, per my checks this morning, he has been transferred from the St. Patrick’s Hospital in Offinso to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.”

Over 1,000 persons are estimated to have lost their lives through road accidents in 2021.