Weeks or months before the 2024 Elections, some people with affiliation to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) openly declared what they would do to themselves should the NDC win power.

The Elections have now ended, and the NPP led by its flagbearer Dr Bawumia threw in the towel of defeat after coaliting their results. This means the NDC, led by its flagbearer and former President John Mahama, has won the elections.

The question that many people are asking is whether these people who vowed to do things to themselves would stick to their words and go ahead or they would come out and beg for forgiveness.

Let’s take a look at these three people and what they said.

Benjamin Gyewu Appiah – Politician

This politician, who happens to also be a member of the NPP communications team, in an interview in November, openly declared that he was going to burn himself alive should John Dramani Mahama emerge as the winner of the polls.

According to him, his candidate, Dr Bawumia, was winning the elections hands down and should John Mahama win, he was going to burn himself on live TV for everyone to watch.

Watch the video below:

Nana Agradaa – Evangelist

The second person on the list is Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Nana Agradaa, who also, in a live video on social media, disclosed that God had revealed to her that Dr Bawumia was going to win the December 7th Elections.

According to her, her family are NDC members, but she has been commanded by God to tell the world and Ghanaians that the NPP would win the elections, adding that she would go back to being a fetish priestess should the NPP fail to win the elections.

Watch her video below:

Prophet Azuka – Pastor

Azuka Prophet

Man of God Prophet Azuka, also before the elections, made a bold statement that Dr Bawumia was going to win the elections and become the next President of Ghana.

According to him, nothing can prevent Dr Bawumia from becoming the President and Ghanaians should burn down his church should his prophecy fail to see the light of day.

Watch the video below: