- Advertisement -

Black Sherif is gradually rising the ranks of the best rappers in Ghana as he has been reckoned as one of the most talented among his peers and current crops of artists in the country.

He’s currently the talk of the town with his unique style of music earning him support and attention from music lovers.

The 19-year-old rapper took the music world by storm just about a week ago when he dropped the second freestyle of his series of sermons dubbed ‘Second Sermon’.

Black Sherif – real name Mohammed Ismail Serif – is deemed as overly aggressive in his videos, however, some throwback photos of him paint a totally different picture.

From the photos taken in the year 2016, one could see that young Black Sherif aka Blacko was looking very innocent, but the reality today is entirely different.

Check out the photo below.

‘Second Sermon’ garnered a whopping 1 million views on Youtube within about five days after it was premiered on the video viewing and sharing social media platform.