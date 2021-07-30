type here...
GhPageEntertainmentThrowback photos of young and innocent-looking Black Sherif surface online
Entertainment

Throwback photos of young and innocent-looking Black Sherif surface online

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

Black Sherif is gradually rising the ranks of the best rappers in Ghana as he has been reckoned as one of the most talented among his peers and current crops of artists in the country.

He’s currently the talk of the town with his unique style of music earning him support and attention from music lovers.

The 19-year-old rapper took the music world by storm just about a week ago when he dropped the second freestyle of his series of sermons dubbed ‘Second Sermon’.

Black Sherif – real name Mohammed Ismail Serif – is deemed as overly aggressive in his videos, however, some throwback photos of him paint a totally different picture.

From the photos taken in the year 2016, one could see that young Black Sherif aka Blacko was looking very innocent, but the reality today is entirely different.

Check out the photo below.

‘Second Sermon’ garnered a whopping 1 million views on Youtube within about five days after it was premiered on the video viewing and sharing social media platform.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, July 30, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
2.9mph
40 %
Fri
81 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
80 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News