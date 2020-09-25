type here...
GhPage Entertainment Throwback picture of young Abeiku Santana in High School
Entertainment

Throwback picture of young Abeiku Santana in High School

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
Abeiku Santana
Abeiku Santana
- Advertisement -

Abeiku Santana in a nostalgic post shared a throwback picture of himself back in High School on his Instagram page.

Established Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, in a new post on his Instagram page showed a younger version of himself back at Ghana National College in 1993.

Rocking a white short sleeves shirt and white shorts with a red dotted tie, young Abeiku posed for the camera.

The media personality recalled that the picture was taken moments after dining time back in school.

In the post captioned, ”Through all the changing scenes of life, in trouble and in joy, the praises of my God shall still my heart and tongue employ.O magnify the Lord with me, with me exalt his name! when in distress, to him I called he came to my rescue came. To God be the Glory”, Abeiku was full of gratitude for how far he had come.

Abeiku Santana Ghana National College
Abeiku Santana Ghana National College

Abeiku Santana is currently the host of the Ekwanso Dwoodwoo Show at Okay 101.7 FM, which is a part of the Despite Media conglomerate.

He doubles as the host of the widely watched ATUU show on UTV interviewing celebrated personalities in the country.

Meanwhile, the seasoned journalist, in 2016, he was announced as a Tourism Ambassador for Ghana and was listed in the top 100 Tourism personalities in West Africa by Balafon Awards West Africa Committee of Experts in 2017.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, September 26, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
77 ° F
77 °
77 °
94 %
2.5mph
75 %
Sat
80 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
81 °
Wed
81 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News