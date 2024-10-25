GhPageEntertainmentThrowback Pictures of Delay, Afia Schwar, McBrown, Emelia Brobbey, Jackie Appiah And...
Entertainment

Throwback Pictures of Delay, Afia Schwar, McBrown, Emelia Brobbey, Jackie Appiah And More Will Shock You

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Most of the time, we hear a phrase like “From grass to grace”, which means that one is celebrating greatness after they have gone through hell.

And it is extremely normal that after one begins to enjoy a lot of money and a good life, their appearance changes to suit the luxurious life they are enjoying.

Meanwhile, the case has been different for some Ghanaian celebrities after all the money and fame.

Even when they decide to throwback, they would throwback at nothing except for the properties they’ve acquired, not for their looks because they have kankpe faces.

On the other hand, too, some celebrities look extremely good compared to life before they started making good money.

In this article, we are going to talk about the before and after of female Ghanaian celebrities.

Emelia Brobbey, Nadia Buari, Jackie Appiah, Delay, Afia Schwar, and McBrown among others will be talked about. Kindly check the video below.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:Gh Page

TODAY

Friday, October 25, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
79.6 ° F
79.6 °
79.6 °
85 %
1.8mph
93 %
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
79 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways