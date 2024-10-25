Throwback Pictures of Delay, Afia Schwar, McBrown, Emelia Brobbey, Jackie Appiah And More Will Shock You

Most of the time, we hear a phrase like “From grass to grace”, which means that one is celebrating greatness after they have gone through hell.

And it is extremely normal that after one begins to enjoy a lot of money and a good life, their appearance changes to suit the luxurious life they are enjoying.

Meanwhile, the case has been different for some Ghanaian celebrities after all the money and fame.

Even when they decide to throwback, they would throwback at nothing except for the properties they’ve acquired, not for their looks because they have kankpe faces.

On the other hand, too, some celebrities look extremely good compared to life before they started making good money.

In this article, we are going to talk about the before and after of female Ghanaian celebrities.

Emelia Brobbey, Nadia Buari, Jackie Appiah, Delay, Afia Schwar, and McBrown among others will be talked about. Kindly check the video below.