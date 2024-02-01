Throwback to when late Dr Grace Boadu flaunted her baby bump on social media (Video)

- Advertisement -

The death of the Dr Grace Boadu has opened up a lot about her private life.

Last Monday, the herbal practitioner allegedly slipped, fell and died inside her bathroom while she had just returned from South Africa and was resting inside her Tantra Hills mansion

A lot of Ghanaians both on and off the internet have since taken it upon themselves to mourn with the bereaved family after the tragic news became public.

Amidst the mourning of Dr Grace Boadu, her uncle who granted an exclusive interview with Poleeno Multimedia Tuesday claimed that her niece left behind no husband or kids.

The uncle indicated that she was not married and had no children, adding that she was still preparing to marry and start a family.

“The family is very hurt that she left no child behind,” her grieving uncle shared.

He continued that, Dr. Boadu dedicated her life’s work to healing others, frequently putting their needs before her own.

Her sudden death at a relatively young age has left a void in the lives of family members who hoped to see her realise dreams of marriage and motherhood.

Nevertheless, a new video that has landed on social media shows some memorable moments Dr Grace shared her pregnancy journey with her followers.

In this video, Dr Grace can be seen heavily pregnant and flaunting her baby bump. She also shared the moment she was admitted to the hospital due to her pregnancy.

