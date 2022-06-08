- Advertisement -

Ingratitude they say has a deep and long story and that’s the case of Afia Afia Schwar at the moment who once hailed Delay as the light in her life.

The internet never forgets and Afia Schwar has been exposed big time in an old trending video in which she confessed Delay is the one who made her a celebrity.

READ ALSO: Delay takes a deep swipe at Afia Schwar once again

Speaking in an interview with KSM about 13 years ago, Afia Schwar recounted how Delay gave her the opportunity to play the lead role in her Afia Schwarzenegger TV series which has now become her trademark.

As acknowledged from the horse’s own mouth, she had no plans of becoming an actress and a celebrity in the process but kind Delay made them fall on her laps like manna.

Afia Schwar also thanked Delay for allowing her to play the lead role in the Afia Schwarzenegger TV series because she was naive in the movie industry as far as action is concerned.

READ ALSO: Twene Jonas insults Afia Schwar for calling Delay a barren woman (Video)

Watch the video below to know more…

Alot of social media users still can’t belives their eyes after watching this video because, in recent times, Afia Schwar has constantly rubbished the fact that Delay is the pillar behind her stardom.

READ ALSO: Delay begged Jonathan Mensah for sex – Afia Schwar wildly alleges

She has consistently bragged that she was a whole person before meeting Delay and she even fed the TV show host some time ago.