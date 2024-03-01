Throwback Video of Opambour Cursing Bernice Asare and Her Children Trends

- Advertisement -

Akua Nhyira, first daughter of popular Kumawood actress, Bernice Asare bought her ticket to the land of silence when dusk was falling yesterday, February 29.

The report did not give the precise cause of the death of the 8-year-old child, however, a report circulating across social media platforms by Ghpage.com divulged that Akua Nhyira had been battling an unknown sickness for the past two years and finally met her untimely death yesterday.

Rumor mongers claim the actress did not want the public to know about the sudden demise of her daughter but the immediate family chose to put it on Tiktok.

Whilst Bernice Asare is in a state of melancholy mourning her beloved daughter, an old video of Ghanaian man of God, prophet Ebenezer also known as Opambour raining curses on the actress and her descendants has popped up online.

In the viral video, Opambour is heard saying “If I have done something wrong and taken any girl for Dominic to see with his naked eyes, God should kill me, my wife, and my children. But if I am your servant and it is not like that and people have paid my boys to insult me and mar my reputation, I curse my boss and all of the people behind this. Anybody that has talked ill about me on the radio and the television I curse all of them and their descendants”, he said.

Cursing Bernice Asare, Opambour said, “The lady and the man on the radio station talking ill about me, I curse you and all your descendants”.

Meanwhile, Bernice in an interview with Rashard of Ghpage TV refuted claims of using unprintable words on the man of God.