Thunder Should Strike You Dead- Kyiriabosm Curses EC, Media And Politicians

Ghanaian man of God turned politician, Osofo Kyiri Abosom has resorted to curses.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom believes that even though God punishes, He delays in his punishment, hence, has resorted to curses.

The man of God and politician has sensed that there is a high probability that some politicians would use dubious means to win the upcoming election.

Ahead of the election, Osofo Kyiri Abosom has rained curses on some groups of people, as he claims if there could be any rigging or anything bad, such people could be the catalyst.

In a video chanced on by Gh Page, Osofo Kyiri Abosom has cursed the EC, media persons, politicians among others he believed could behave anyhow in the upcoming election.