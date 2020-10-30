type here...
Thunder song from Kidi is a curse pronouncement - Morris Babyface
Thunder song from Kidi is a curse pronouncement – Morris Babyface

By Qwame Benedict
Thunder song from Kidi is a curse pronouncement - Morris Babyface
Kidi and Morris Babyface
Music producer Morris Babyface has described Lynx Entertainment signee Kidi’s hit song ‘Thunder’ as a curse pronouncement on anyone who sings it.

According to the music producer in an exclusive interview with Hammer Nti on Kumasi-based Pure FM’s flagship ‘Hammer Time’ entertainment program music lovers should be careful with the songs they sing because it can have an effect on them.

He explained that Kidi’s thunder song is an example of such songs which has a lot of repercussions on the individual without they knowing the cause of it.

Morris Babyface born Marx Morris Twumasi explained that due to some of this, he has stopped producing secular music because the devil has made those in that sector sing to suit him.

He said:

“Hammer, I do not record circular songs again because the devil can dilute it in its interest and we must be aware that anything said has its impact on our lives. We sometimes make certain pronouncements and wonder where some hardships come from.

Kidi’s ‘thunder’ song for instance, if you listen, it says if I leave you, make thunder fire me… so if you leave the person, what do you expect to happen.

It’s a curse pronouncement you have made and we should be cautious of singing songs and making such pronouncements.”

Source:Ghpage

