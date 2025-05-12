type here...
Thunder strikes young police officer to death in Cape Coast

By Armani Brooklyn
Constable Godfred Dapaah

In a tragic turn of events, a 25-year-old police constable, Godfred Dapaah, has lost his life after reportedly being struck by thunder in Cape Coast while making a phone call with his girlfriend during a heavy downpour.

The incident occurred amid a severe thunderstorm.

Known among peers by the nickname “Toner,” Constable Dapaah was said to have been engaged in a long-standing phone conversation with his girlfriend at the time of the fatal strike.

Eyewitnesses report that the young officer showed no signs of alarm when the rain intensified, until a sudden bolt of lightning struck him down instantly.

Unfortunately, efforts to revive him proved futile.

Constable Dapaah was widely admired for his dedication to duty and friendly demeanour.

